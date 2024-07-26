Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is off to strong start

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was impressed with the package that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had for the offense Thursday on the first day of training camp.
“It was impressive,” Cousins said Thursday. “Zac threw a lot at us. I was a little surprised as I saw what we were going to do at practice in terms of the number of motions, formations, concepts, volume of offense.”
The team showed even more formations and motions Friday.
The Falcons walked through the package before the practice Thursday. They sped things up Friday.
“It was impressive,” Cousins said Thursday. “The retention and the ability to, certainly even (Wednesday) night, to study and be ready by so many guys in this team. I probably used seven or eight snap counts.”
Tight end/wide receiver Kyle Pitts moved around the formation and went in motion on one play and caught a nice wheel route up the sideline Friday.
“Just throwing a lot of volume at them,” Cousins said Thursday. “I think that does allow us to hit the ground running and to keep expanding on what we did all spring rather than need to go back to the very beginning. So, I think that’s encouraging.”
