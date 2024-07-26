Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is off to strong start

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was impressed with the package that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had for the offense Thursday on the first day of training camp.

“It was impressive,” Cousins said Thursday. “Zac threw a lot at us. I was a little surprised as I saw what we were going to do at practice in terms of the number of motions, formations, concepts, volume of offense.”

The team showed even more formations and motions Friday.