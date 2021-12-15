Falcons not in enhanced COVID-19 protocols

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Atlanta Falcons are not in the NFL’s enhanced protocols as reported by ESPN on a crawl across the bottom of television screes, according to a team official on Wednesday.
The Falcons are “in-person” today and are not sure why they were included on the ESPN bottom line crawl.
The Falcons insisted that they are in-person and today’s practice schedule has not changed.
The Falcons did have three players go on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday, but are not in the enhance league protocols.
