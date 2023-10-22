Falcons need field goal at the buzzer to beat Buccaneers, 16-13

After coughing up the ball three times in the red zone, the Falcons needed a 51-yard field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo at the buzzer to lift them to a 16-13 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

The win catapulted the Falcons to 4-3 on the season and into sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The Bucs dropped to 3-3.

With the Falcons using running back Bijan Robinson sparingly, the game was tied 10-10 at halftime. The offense had a chance to take control of the game but fumbled away prime scoring opportunities in the redzone right before the half, then started the third quarter with a three-and-out and fumbled again in the red zone.

Later, Ridder fumbled out of bounds while appearing to score a touchdown. Instead of going up 20-10, the Buccaneers got the ball back with 6:30 to play.

The Bucs drove down to the Falcons’ 26 before safety Richie Grant intercepted Baker Mayfield’s pass that was intended for tight end Cade Otton.

The Falcons couldn’t pick up a first down and were forced to punt, giving Tampa Bay the ball with 2:36 left, but no time outs. Mayfield got loose for a 31-yards gain down the Falcons’ 35-yard line with 1:57 to play.

The Bucs drove to the Falcons’ eight-yard line but had to settle for a McLaughlin 36-yard field goal to tie the game 13-13 with :45 seconds left.

The Falcons could not get any consistency on offense. Their first eight possessions went: touchdown, punt, field goal, fumble, punt, fumble, field goal and touchback.

Instead of blowing the Buccaneers out, the Falcons let them hang around.

For the second game in a row, the Falcons scored on their opening drive.

On the eighth play of the drive, Ridder faked the ball to Tyler Allgeier and then raced around left end from two yards out for the score. The drive covered 58 yards, with Ridder completing three passes to tight end Jonnu Smith for 27 yards and one pass to KhaDarel Hodge for 19 yards to get the drive started.

The Buccaneers answered with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Mike Evans, who had gotten behind cornerback A.J. Terrell.

After an exchange of punts, Ridder tossed a 45-yard bomb to Scotty Miller and the former Bucs player partied like it was 1999. Despite Miller’s histrionics, the drive stalled at the five-yard line and Koo made a 24-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 10-7.

The Buccaneers put together a 15-play scoring drive aided by a Jeff Okudah defensive pass interference call that kept the drive alive. Tampa Bay kicker Chase McLaughlin added a 24-yard field.

It was a poor display of American Football at the end of the first half by the Falcons. Ridder was sacked and fumbled while they were in at least field goal range.

On third down-and-goal from the 11, Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett ran right around right tackle Kaleb McGary and left guard Matt Bergeron was beaten by rookie Calijah Kancey. Barrett and Kancey combine to sack Ridder and he fumbled. Cornerback Jamel Dean recovered the fumble.

On their second possession of the third quarter, the Falcons drove from their 27 to Tampa Bay’s 1 yard line. Ridder fumbled the snap from center and Tampa Bay’s Yaya Diaby (North Clayton High) recovered the fumble.

Robinson played only six snaps in the first half and coach Arthur Smith told FOX that he “isn’t feeling well.”

Robinson wasn’t on the injury report this past week and was present during all open media sessions.

Robinson said he was getting sore after last week’s game. He entered the game with 80 rushes for 401 yards and 26 catches for 189 and 2 touchdowns.

He was on a pace for 300 touches for the season.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Allgeier took over his role in the offense.

