Falcons’ Nate Landman filled in admirably for Troy Andersen

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was a full participant in practice Wednesday after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol the previous week.

Nate Landman, a former undrafted free agent from Colorado, filled in admirably for Andersen in the 25-24 win over the Packers on Sunday.

He finished with four tackles and helped to slow the Packers’ rushing attack.

“That’s my style of play, downhill linebacker,” Landman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “I love the physicality part of football and that part of being a linebacker. That’s what we preach. Attack and aggressive mindset. Me and the whole defense were able to do that the whole game.”

Landman worked next to inside linebacker Kaden Elliss and helped with the signal-calling.

“He does a great job of getting us the call, and me and him (got) the defense set,” Landman said. “Everything runs through us. He’s a great leader. It was great playing with Kaden. I felt really comfortable in there with him.”

The Falcons had to make some adjustments to slow quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers’ passing attack.

“That’s a huge part of the NFL being able to adjust from the first half to the second half because you don’t know how teams are going to come out and attack you,” Landman said. “Our coaches do a great job getting in those adjustments at halftime. As a whole defensive unit, we did a great job implementing those changes in the game plan.”

Landman made the Falcons’ roster last season and played in four games, mostly on special teams. This was Landman’s first extensive action. He played 49 of 50 defensive snaps (98%).

“It’s been a long journey,” Landman said. “Not one that I would change. It’s kind of the makeup of who I am. Super grateful for the opportunity the Falcons have given me to be here. I’m grateful every day that I can come into work and play football for this organization.”

Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said they may have to come up with some three-linebacker formations to get Landman on the field more.

“That would be great,” Landman said. “It’s a team game. You can’t win with just one guy. I’m happy to help out anytime that I can. Next man up. I’m glad Troy is up and healthy this week.”

