BreakingNews
2020 census data: Here are breakdowns by race and ethnicity

Falcons’ Nate Landman filled in admirably for Troy Andersen

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
24 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was a full participant in practice Wednesday after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol the previous week.

Nate Landman, a former undrafted free agent from Colorado, filled in admirably for Andersen in the 25-24 win over the Packers on Sunday.

He finished with four tackles and helped to slow the Packers’ rushing attack.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“That’s my style of play, downhill linebacker,” Landman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “I love the physicality part of football and that part of being a linebacker. That’s what we preach. Attack and aggressive mindset. Me and the whole defense were able to do that the whole game.”

Landman worked next to inside linebacker Kaden Elliss and helped with the signal-calling.

“He does a great job of getting us the call, and me and him (got) the defense set,” Landman said. “Everything runs through us. He’s a great leader. It was great playing with Kaden. I felt really comfortable in there with him.”

The Falcons had to make some adjustments to slow quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers’ passing attack.

“That’s a huge part of the NFL being able to adjust from the first half to the second half because you don’t know how teams are going to come out and attack you,” Landman said. “Our coaches do a great job getting in those adjustments at halftime. As a whole defensive unit, we did a great job implementing those changes in the game plan.”

Landman made the Falcons’ roster last season and played in four games, mostly on special teams. This was Landman’s first extensive action. He played 49 of 50 defensive snaps (98%).

“It’s been a long journey,” Landman said. “Not one that I would change. It’s kind of the makeup of who I am. Super grateful for the opportunity the Falcons have given me to be here. I’m grateful every day that I can come into work and play football for this organization.”

Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said they may have to come up with some three-linebacker formations to get Landman on the field more.

“That would be great,” Landman said. “It’s a team game. You can’t win with just one guy. I’m happy to help out anytime that I can. Next man up. I’m glad Troy is up and healthy this week.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC SPECIAL SERIES
Hundreds of Ga. prison employees’ side hustle: Inmates’ criminal schemes4h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s Atlanta home hits the real estate market
5h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

AJC IN-DEPTH
Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
2h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

AJC IN-DEPTH
Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
2h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons have packages to get Jaylinn Hawkins on the field
18m ago
Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs were top two RBs taken in 2023 NFL draft
20h ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the passing attack
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Margaret Renwick

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
7h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
16h ago
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top