Falcons move up two practice-squad players

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons coach Dan Quinn on putting a whole game together and stopping the Panthers rushing attack.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Edmond Robinson were moved up from the practice squad to the active roster by the Falcons on Saturday.

Hall signed with the Falcons after the 2020 draft out of Wyoming. He made his NFL debut in Week 3 against Chicago.

Robinson, a veteran, also played in Week 3 against Chicago as a COVID-10 replacement. He played 16 snaps on defense and 10 snaps on special teams.

According to the new collective bargaining agreement, the Falcons can carry up to 55 players on their roster entering a game -- up from 53 in past years. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team’s practice squad the day after the game.

Falcons' next four games:

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

