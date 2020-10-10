Falcons move up two practice-squad players

Cornerback Tyler Hall and linebacker Edmond Robinson were moved up from the practice squad to the active roster by the Falcons on Saturday.
Hall signed with the Falcons after the 2020 draft out of Wyoming. He made his NFL debut in Week 3 against Chicago.
Robinson, a veteran, also played in Week 3 against Chicago as a COVID-10 replacement. He played 16 snaps on defense and 10 snaps on special teams.
According to the new collective bargaining agreement, the Falcons can carry up to 55 players on their roster entering a game -- up from 53 in past years. Any player elevated from the practice squad for this purpose will immediately revert to his team’s practice squad the day after the game.
Falcons' next four games:
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com