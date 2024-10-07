Falcons’ Mike Hughes has made it all the way back from serious neck injury

He’s started all five games and has been a vital part of the improved secondary as the Falcons (3-2) are set to play the Panthers (1-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

“Everything has been going pretty good,” Hughes said. “Just going out there and competing every week. Just trying to have fun.”

Hughes, who’s 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, has 27 tackles, two tackles for losses and two pass breakups.

“Trusting in the scheme and the positions that the coaches are putting us in,” Hughes said. “Just believing in all of the other 10 guys out there doing their job. Just having fun and competing.”

Hughes was drafted 30th overall by the Vikings in 2018.

After three seasons and just seven starts over 27 games, the Vikings traded Hughes and a seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick. He spent one season with the Chiefs starting 5 of 17 regular-season games and 1 of 3 playoff games.

In 2022, he started six games for the Lions after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

After his stint with the Lions, the Falcons signed him to a two-year, $7 million deal. He started four of the last six games down the stretch at the nickel back position last season.

Injuries were not kind to Hughes early in his career. He suffered a torn ACL six games and two starts into his rookie season. In 2020, he played in four games and made two starts before suffering the neck injury some thought would end his career.

Before this season, Hughes played 72 games in the NFL and started four consecutive games just once, Weeks 12 through 15 in 2021 for the Chiefs.

Hughes, who was a five-star recruit out of New Bern, N.C., starter his career at North Carolina before transferring to Central Florida. He hopes to continue his strong play opposite of cornerback A.J. Terrell.

“I just come to work every day just to get better,” Hughes said. “My goal is to just keep stacking on the things that we have done. Keep getting better every week and everything else will take care of itself.”

Hughes and Terrell are developing into a strong tandem.

“It’s been good,” Terrell said. “Just feeding off each other in practice and in preparation. Just going out there and playing at a high level. Just challenging each other.”

Hughes, like Terrell, has been a physical tackler.

“That’s a side of his game that a lot of people are finding out about,” Terrell said. “He’s’ always been a physical corner. He’s coming up, making plays and tackles. We all pride ourselves in that.”

With Hughes and Terrell playing well, the Falcons’ pass defense has kept the explosive plays down to a minimum. The have allowed just seven pass plays for 20 yards of more on the season.

“Keep the ball in front of us,” Terrell said. “Not allow explosives. Play a good game. Play together on the back end. Stop the run and get off the field, give our offense the ball, go and put up points.”

The Falcons cornerbacks have received help from safeties Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons.

“Just trying to keep everything in front of us,” Terrell said. “The way we prepare and in the meeting rooms, just go out there and know what to expect. Just trying to make sure we are doing it right pre-snap so that we know how to operate while the play is going.”

Jerry Gray, the Falcons assistant head coach/secondary, has been an advocate for Hughes. He coached Hughes in Minnesota.

“I thought he was a good football player then, and the only thing is he couldn’t get on the field,” Gray said. “I mean, I was fortunate enough to have Xavier Rhodes. I had Trae Waynes and Terence Newman. So, I had really good football players, and he was fighting to get out there as a rookie.”

Gray left for Green Bay following Hughes’ rookie season. Hughes just wanted another chance to fulfill the promise that Gray saw in him as a rookie.

“He’s been doing a great job,” Gray said. “Doing exactly what I saw him do as a rookie, but now as a mature veteran. He’s got the same attitude. He likes to tackle. He can cover you.”

The Falcons used Jeff Okudah at right cornerback last season. His playing time was reduced as Hughes and Clark Phillips III played more late last season.

Gray notes that Terrell, Simmons and Bates have receive All-Pro recognition during their careers.

“The good thing is that he’s out there competing against other guys that are already All-Pro guys,” Gray said. “I think that’s the thing that kind of helps him step his game up too. Like, I look in that room, and there’s three All-Pros over there. Can I become that next guy?”

Hughes is clearly enjoying his revival.

“Yeah, I was never supposed to able to play again,” Hughes said.