Falcons’ Mayfield on Orange Bowl: ‘I don’t think it’ll be a game’

Falcons rookie offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield looks to block for Matt Ryan against the Washington Football Team in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons rookie offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield looks to block for Matt Ryan against the Washington Football Team in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
Former Michigan star foreseeing a rout of the Georgia Bulldogs

FLOWERY BRANCH -- It’s no surprise that Falcons starting left guard Jalen Mayfield is backing Michigan, but he’s foreseeing a rout of the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.

“I got Michigan, they’re winning,” Mayfield said on Wednesday. “I don’t think it’ll be a game. I don’t see Georgia beating us. I know that might upset some of the people, but Alabama laid out the blueprint so we’ll be alright.”

The first Georgia-Michigan matchup is 56 years will take place in the College Football Playoff semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

MAYFIELD’S DRAFT BIO

Third round (68th overall) – Jalen Mayfield, G, Michigan

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 328 Arms: 32-5/8 Hands: 9-3/4 40-yard dash: 5.31 seconds

Overview: He was an an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick after starting 13 games at right tackle in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season , but later changed his mind. He played in two games at right tackle before he suffered a high ankle sprain. He played just over 1,000 snaps in the Big Ten. He anchored an offensive line that paved the way for a running game that gained over 2,200 yards with 26 rushing touchdowns in the 2019 season. In 18 games, the Michigan-native only allowed two sacks. Mayfield is the fifth player the franchise has drafted from the University of Michigan and first since 1978. He joins T James Coode, T Mike Kenn, LB Cart Russ and RB Bill Taylor. The Falcons have picked an offensive lineman in back-to-back drafts in the third round, drafting Matt Hennessy last year with the 78th overall pick. Mayfield is experienced in all run schemes, but needs to improve his drive blocking by getting lower. “He has starting potential, but it might take some time,” according to NFL.com Lance Zierlein.

