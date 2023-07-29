Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron stepped up with Hennessy down

FLOWERY BRANCH — With Matt Hennessy out for the past two practices, rookie Matthew Bergeron stepped in at left guard with the first-team offense.

Hennessy left early in practice Friday. He did not practice Saturday, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith expects him back “sooner than later” after receiving what he called “good news” from the MRI report.

“Berg, he did a nice job the last two days,” Smith said. “Very pleased. You feel his strength out there.”

Bergeron was drafted in the second round (38th overall) out of Syracuse. He played tackle in college and is being converted to guard.

“Hands look good so far, but we won’t know until we get down and actually get in the games,” Smith said. “You can feel him out there. He moves well. Looks pretty natural so far, that part, in all sincerity, is really encouraging.”

