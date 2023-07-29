Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron stepped up with Hennessy down

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — With Matt Hennessy out for the past two practices, rookie Matthew Bergeron stepped in at left guard with the first-team offense.

Hennessy left early in practice Friday. He did not practice Saturday, and Falcons coach Arthur Smith expects him back “sooner than later” after receiving what he called “good news” from the MRI report.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“Berg, he did a nice job the last two days,” Smith said. “Very pleased. You feel his strength out there.”

Bergeron was drafted in the second round (38th overall) out of Syracuse. He played tackle in college and is being converted to guard.

“Hands look good so far, but we won’t know until we get down and actually get in the games,” Smith said. “You can feel him out there. He moves well. Looks pretty natural so far, that part, in all sincerity, is really encouraging.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Cobwebs, dust and 130-degree attics: Hot days for AC technicians6h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

1 killed, another injured in Atlanta head-on crash involving moped
4h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Small and deadly’: Law enforcement focus on machine-gun conversion devices
23h ago

Credit: John Spink

Fill ‘er up — Gas prices keep on rising and rising...

Credit: John Spink

Fill ‘er up — Gas prices keep on rising and rising...

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Desmond Ridder, Kyle Pitts working on their passing-game connection
1h ago
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder looked sharp passing Saturday
1h ago
Falcons’ Clark Phillips III takes ‘victory lap’ after interception
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top