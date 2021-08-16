ajc logo
Falcons’ Marlon Davidson held out of practice

Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson tackles Tennessee Titans running back Mekhi Sargent during the first half of exhibition game Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson tackles Tennessee Titans running back Mekhi Sargent during the first half of exhibition game Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who had a strong outing against Tennessee, was held out of practice Monday with a knee injury.

Davidson and linebacker Brandon Copeland came up with a stop Friday on third down-and-7 to force a field goal. He later nearly had a sack with defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, showing the explosiveness the Falcons coveted when they drafted him.

“He’s had a good camp and he’s pushed through,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Preventive. I hate to use day-to-day, but I don’t anticipate him being an issue. But we’ll see.”

Davidson, who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 278 pounds, played in 51 games at Auburn and had 175 tackles, 29.4 tackles for losses and 17 sacks for the Tigers. He was drafted in the second-round of the 2020 draft.

Last season, Davidson played in only eight games and had eight tackles and one pass defensed.

