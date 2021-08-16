Falcons’ Marlon Davidson held out of practice

Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who had a strong outing against Tennessee, was held out of practice Monday with a knee injury.
Davidson and linebacker Brandon Copeland came up with a stop Friday on third down-and-7 to force a field goal. He later nearly had a sack with defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, showing the explosiveness the Falcons coveted when they drafted him.
“He’s had a good camp and he’s pushed through,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Preventive. I hate to use day-to-day, but I don’t anticipate him being an issue. But we’ll see.”
Davidson, who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 278 pounds, played in 51 games at Auburn and had 175 tackles, 29.4 tackles for losses and 17 sacks for the Tigers. He was drafted in the second-round of the 2020 draft.
Last season, Davidson played in only eight games and had eight tackles and one pass defensed.
The Bow Tie Chronicles