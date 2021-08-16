Falcons’ Marlon Davidson held out of practice

Davidson and linebacker Brandon Copeland came up with a stop Friday on third down-and-7 to force a field goal. He later nearly had a sack with defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, showing the explosiveness the Falcons coveted when they drafted him.

“He’s had a good camp and he’s pushed through,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Preventive. I hate to use day-to-day, but I don’t anticipate him being an issue. But we’ll see.”