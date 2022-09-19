Falcons’ Marcus Mariota: ‘It’s a play here, it’s a play there’

On coach Arthur Smith’s address to the team to set the theme for the rest of the road trip: “I think just flush it, and we can take the good and the bad. Don’t be afraid to look at yourself critically and get better from it. At the end of the day, if we can just stack these days and put four quarters together, I think we will be a good team.”

On how the running game slowed down compared with last week: “I think they did a good job of changing some looks. I (have) to do a better job of getting us in better plays. But that being said, they get paid to play defense, too, and they did a good job. We’ll correct some things, but at the end of the day, we hang our hat on what we do up front, and I continue to believe in those guys and in what we’re doing.”

On a missed protection on the first drive: “That’s on me. I got to do a better job of communicating that across the board. I think throughout the game, I could have done a better job operationally and just communicating with the guys so that everybody was on the same page.”

On what he said to London after his first NFL touchdown: “To keep it. That’s a big thing. There’s only so many guys that get to play this game and to catch your first one, I think it’s important to have it. It’s such a milestone, right? You work your whole life to get to this point. I can remember when I threw my first touchdown, one of the veteran guys picked up the ball for me, and I just thought about that in that moment for a young rookie, just to kind of have a milestone so that he can look back on it and just find that opportunity to reflect. I thought it was important.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD