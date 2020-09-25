Falcons make another practice squad move

Cornerback Tyler Hall, who was with the team during training camp and on the practice squad for two weeks, was re-signed to the practice squad on Friday.
To make room for Hall, the Falcons released defensive end Austin Edwards.
Hall played at Wyoming.
