Falcons make another practice squad move

Passing the flag on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the opening of the brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium and pre-season NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cornerback Tyler Hall, who was with the team during training camp and on the practice squad for two weeks, was re-signed to the practice squad on Friday.

To make room for Hall, the Falcons released defensive end Austin Edwards.

Hall played at Wyoming.

