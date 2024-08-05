Falcons looking forward to joint practices with Dolphins

Morris and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel were on the Falcons’ coaching staff together in 2015-16 under former coach Dan Quinn.

McDaniel was an offensive assistant who left with former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for the 49ers after the Super Bowl 51. He spent five seasons with the 49ers before being named the Dolphins coach in 2022.

The Dolphins went 9-8 in 2022 and 11-6 last season and made the playoffs both seasons. They lost in the wildcard round of the AFC playoffs each season.

The Dolphins feature a stout defense and a high-scoring offense.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity because we’re going to go against a really good defense (that) prides themselves on being physical and playing really fast,” Falcons running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “So, it’s going to be a really good opportunity for us to go out there and see where we are at, at this point in training camp.”

The Dolphins and the Falcons have held joint practices in three of the past four exhibition seasons.

Also, the team will have one-on-one sessions for their linemen and defensive backs verses wide receivers which will be widely watched. Miami cornerback Jalen Ramsey going against Falcons wide receiver Drake London will be key matchup.

“The physicality, I would assume, is going to crank up a little bit even though our practices have been physical,” Pitre said. “It’s always different when you get a different colored jersey out there. I expect it to be a really, really fun week. A week where we’ll continue to compete and get better.”

Pitre wasn’t sure if there would be tackling to the ground in the practices.

“Whatever it is, we’ve got to be ready for it,” Pitre said.

The Falcons’ defense will get a major test.

“I’m definitely excited,” Falcons rookie linebacker J.D. Bertran said. “I haven’t really heard about the rep count or how that’s going to work yet. The most exciting thing is we’ve been going against the same offense for the past, OTAs, plus two weeks or so. To be able to get some new looks, hash out the details of our defense and really kind of experience a new offense and go against that.”

The Dolphins feature quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins were first in the league in total offense (401.3 yards per game) and second in scoring (29.2 points per game) last season. Hill had 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns. Waddle had 72 catches for 1,014 and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins were first in passing yards (265.5 yards per game) and sixth in rushing (135.8 per game).

“That’s definitely what you want,” Bertrand said. “Any joint practice, you want to come out there and make your name known and be able to come together as a team.”

The Falcons offense, which features new quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., will get tested. Cousins is expected to get some work in the practices, but will not play in the exhibition game.

“I guess you are really cheering for your offense and you’re really cheering for your defense,” Bertrand said. “It will bring that team camaraderie.”

Last season, running back Bijan Robinson was a rookie and held his own in the practices against the Dolphins. Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have been performing well doing the Falcons’ practices.

“The thing that is really fun when you watch them is that their games complement each other so well,” Pitre said. “Then because their skill sets are a little bit different, they find a way to take parts from each other’s games to add it to their own.”

Both will get plenty of action in the practices, but likely won’t play in the game.

“So, then they can just continue to develop as true three-down guys who have different styles,” Pitre said. “But it’s been awesome. They are great friends. They have a lot of fun out here playing with each other so that makes my job extremely easy.”

