Falcons looking for improved pass rush Thursday against Patriots

“You know, we pressured last week,” Pees said. “We had two guys on the touchdown pass. We greeted the quarterback by salt play. All gets off and you have a cup, so it’s both. It’s not just pressure, and pressure isn’t always the answer.”

One person the Falcons defense is glad to have back is outside linebacker Dante Fowler. Fowler will be playing in his first game since he was injured in Week 5 against the Jets. Pees is glad to have him back and knows that Fowler can help create pressure on the quarterback.

“(We) just (need) a pass-rusher guy that can go set the edge and (win) one-on-ones, and that’s what we need him to be,” Pees said. “That’s why he was brought here a couple years ago, and that’s what we need. He can provide it for us because right now we were struggling there.”

Fowler has 15 tackles in six games this season and is tied with linebacker Deion Jones for the team lead in sacks, with two.

Fowler said he is glad to be back and is ready to make an impact.

“(I’m ready to be) a productive player,” Fowler said. “Going out there being a difference maker on my defense and being a difference maker for this team. Being the spark. Anything that I can do to elevate guys around me to be the best defense that we can be, that’s what I’m about.”

The Falcons will have the challenge of facing a Patriots team that is coming off a dominant 45-7 win Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Fowler knows his team will have to be near perfect to beat the Patriots.

“They work together as a team,” Fowler said. “They’re all in sync, and they have a lot of personnel. You have to be a real good, disciplined football team.

This game means a little more to rookie outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji. He not only wants to get the win against the Patriots, but he has a history against Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones from college while playing at Notre Dame and wants to be on the winning side this time.

“I think he’s a great and calm, collected guy in the pocket,” Ogundeji said. “I played him in college against Alabama (losing 31-14 last season in the College Football Playoff semifinals). He didn’t let the pressure get to him. He’s a very smart player and knows where players are at all times, and I think that’s why he’s playing good right now.”

Jones is completing 69% of his passes entering Thursday’s game, while throwing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Ogundeji knows it’s going to take him, Fowler and other guys to make sure the pass rush is dominant Thursday night. He knows that they’re capable of getting to Jones.

“He’s a young guy, so he’s learning the game just like I am, so if you get to him, things can happen,” Ogundeji said. “I think for us, it’s really pass rushing together. When all four guys are pass rushing as one and collapsing the pocket, that’s when you get sacks, missed throws and (interceptions).