Falcons’ local TV ratings decline 7%, rank 26th in NFL

The ratings for telecasts of Falcons games declined 7% in the Atlanta TV market for the 2021 regular season, bucking a trend that saw 21 of the NFL’s 32 teams post ratings increases in their local markets, according to a Sports Business Journal analysis of league-wide data published Monday.

The Falcons were 26th in the NFL in local ratings, the study showed. Their 14.52 rating in the Atlanta market, down from 15.64 for the 2020 season, translated to an average audience of about 385,000 households per game.