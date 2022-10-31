Falcons linebackers lead defense in wild win over Panthers

“It was one of the top-five crazy games I’ve been a part of,” Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans said. “From highs and lows to the Hail Mary, (it showed) that the NFL guys are going to fight to the end. Shows our resiliency, too, to not give up. It was emotionally exhausting, being able to handle that mentally and physically; most teams would crumble, but we didn’t give up.”

The Falcons’ defense played well in the first three quarters, giving up 13 points. Atlanta then yielded 21 points in the fourth.

Besides the victory, there were other good things to take away from the game. The depleted secondary made it through the game without injuries. Cornell Armstrong left the field but returned to play.

Lorenzo Carter, in his first season with the Falcons, had a pick-six in the second quarter.

Carter read the screen perfectly, and he intercepted the ball, returning it 28 yards for a 14-10 Falcons advantage.

“It was huge,” Carter said. “We had a lot of good communication going on. Credit to the team, credit to everyone, we made it happen.”

Carter, however, was nearly caught on the short return.

“Mykal was blocking for me,” Carter said, laughing. “My lead blocker let me know someone was coming up, so I had to cover up the ball and hit the gas for 2 yards.”

Walker, Evans and Carter combined for 24 tackles and a sack.