Falcons linebackers lead defense in wild win over Panthers

The Falcons’ defense had great moments – and some equally devastating ones – in Atlanta’s 37-34 overtime victory against the Panthers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Overtime was possible only after a 62-yard pass by Carolina quarterback P.J. Walker to receiver D.J. Moore with 12 seconds left in the regulation.
It left the defense momentarily stunned, but the unit recovered.
“It was crazy highs and lows,” Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker said about the victory. “You’re up one moment, then they hit the Hail Mary on us, then you’re down one moment, then they miss the (PAT) with 12 seconds left, and you go to overtime, and you’re down again. Then they miss another field goal, and you’re up again. It was crazy.”
Somehow Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed the extra point, and the Falcons got the ball in overtime. Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was intercepted, and the ball was returned to Atlanta’s 20-yard line. Though that led the defense to “being down again,” the unit stayed locked in and forced another field-goal attempt that missed.
“It was one of the top-five crazy games I’ve been a part of,” Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans said. “From highs and lows to the Hail Mary, (it showed) that the NFL guys are going to fight to the end. Shows our resiliency, too, to not give up. It was emotionally exhausting, being able to handle that mentally and physically; most teams would crumble, but we didn’t give up.”
The Falcons’ defense played well in the first three quarters, giving up 13 points. Atlanta then yielded 21 points in the fourth.
Besides the victory, there were other good things to take away from the game. The depleted secondary made it through the game without injuries. Cornell Armstrong left the field but returned to play.
Lorenzo Carter, in his first season with the Falcons, had a pick-six in the second quarter.
Carter read the screen perfectly, and he intercepted the ball, returning it 28 yards for a 14-10 Falcons advantage.
“It was huge,” Carter said. “We had a lot of good communication going on. Credit to the team, credit to everyone, we made it happen.”
Carter, however, was nearly caught on the short return.
“Mykal was blocking for me,” Carter said, laughing. “My lead blocker let me know someone was coming up, so I had to cover up the ball and hit the gas for 2 yards.”
Walker, Evans and Carter combined for 24 tackles and a sack.
