Falcons’ Kirk Cousins named NFC offensive player of the week

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) smiles as he leaves the field after throwing the winning-game pass to win the game Atlanta Falcons wide receiver during overtime of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Falcons won 36-30. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — After passing for a franchise-record 509 yards, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was named the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 5 by the NFL.

Cousins set franchise records and career bests in completions (42) and passing yards (509). He completed 42 of 58 passes (72.4%) and tied his career high with four touchdowns in the 36-30 overtime win Thursday against the Buccaneers.

Cousins became the first quarterback in league history to pass for 450 or more yards in a game for three teams. He also eclipsed that mark with Washington and Minnesota.

