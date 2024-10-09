Falcons’ Kirk Cousins named NFC offensive player of the week

FLOWERY BRANCH — After passing for a franchise-record 509 yards, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was named the NFC offensive player of the week for Week 5 by the NFL.

Cousins set franchise records and career bests in completions (42) and passing yards (509). He completed 42 of 58 passes (72.4%) and tied his career high with four touchdowns in the 36-30 overtime win Thursday against the Buccaneers.

Cousins became the first quarterback in league history to pass for 450 or more yards in a game for three teams. He also eclipsed that mark with Washington and Minnesota.