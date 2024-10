FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who turned in another dynamic performance against the Bucs, was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week by the NFL on Wednesday.

Cousins completed 23 of 29 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns in the 31-26 win over the Bucs in Tampa on Sunday. He also won the award after passing for 509 yards against the Bucs on Oct. 3.