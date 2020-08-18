Falcons’ Kendall Sheffield to return from foot injury

Sheffield played 708 defensive snaps (67%) and 142 snaps on special teams (23.8%).

SHEFFIELD 2019 DRAFT BIO

Fourth round (111th overall) Kendall Sheffield, CB, Ohio State

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 193 pounds 40-yard dash: 4.26 seconds, according to Sheffield in phone interview. Bench: Injured his left pectoral muscle on his seventh lift at the combine. Said surgery would not be required. Vertical: not available 10-yard split: not available 20-yard: not available 3-Cone Drill: not available Broad Jump: not available Overview: He signed with Alabama coming out of high school and went to Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, before landing at Ohio State. He has rare speed. He left Alabama after spending his first season as a redshirt. In 2016, he played cornerback and returned kicks at Blinn. He scored touchdowns on both punt and kickoff returns. He made 40 tackles and finished with nine passes defensed in his first season with the Buckeyes, second on the team only to 2018 No. 4 overall pick Denzel Ward, a rookie Pro Bowler for the Cleveland Browns. Teams were a bit more hesitant to challenge Sheffield in 2018, and his tackle (35) and pass breakups (six) dropped despite his starting all 14 games. He was projected to be selected in the third round of the draft. He is from Missouri City, Texas.

--

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com