Falcons’ Kazee is out for the season

Falcons free safety Damontae Kazee, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in the second quarter against Green Bay on Monday, will be out for the rest of the season, coach Dan Quinn said on Tuesday.
The team had a MRI to confirm the injury and he will be placed on injured reserve.
“We are so bummed for Kazee,” Quinn said. “He’s a relentless competitor and the energy that he brings, the toughness he brings and he’s a ball-hawk for our team. Losing him for the year, that’s tough.”
The Falcons have been hit hard by injury in the secondary.
Cornerback Darqueze Dennard (hamstring) is on injured reserved. Strong safety Keanu Neal (hamstring) and free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) did not play against the Packers. Also, rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
In addition to losing Kazee, rookie Jaylinn Hawkins left the game with an apparent concussion.
“Fortunately, a number of those guys will be able to make it back this year,” Quinn said. “Unfortunately, the news for Kazee wasn’t good and we’ll lose him for the year. He’ll be back. He’s a tough and as rugged as they come.”
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
