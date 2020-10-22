X

Falcons’ Julio Jones back at practice

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones discusses his car dealership and how it felt to return to the lineup.

Atlanta Falcons | 16 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) returned to practice on Thursday.

He was looking swift and fluid during the open portion of practice and did not have a sleeve on his leg.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (not injury-related) were not seen during the open periode of practice.

Jones has missed two and a half games this season, but played last week against the Vikings. He finished with eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Also, safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) left the concussion protocol and was limited at practice on Wednesday.

Falcons' next four games

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

