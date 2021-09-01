Falcons’ Josh Andrews breaks hand, placed on injured reserve

Falcons offensive lineman Josh Andrews, the No. 1 left guard on the depth chart, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after suffering a broken hard.
The 29-year-old Andrews signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in March after playing last season with the Jets. The 6-foot-2, 298-pounder has played in 40 NFL games and also spent time with the Eagles and Colts.
The Falcons claimed guard Colby Gossett off waivers. He was one of the final cuts by the Cleveland Browns.
