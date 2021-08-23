Falcons’ John Cominsky out of concussion protocol

Falcons defensive tackle John Cominsky is out of the NFL’s concussion protocol and returned to practice Monday.
Cominsky was injured against the Titans on Aug. 13. He wore a yellow (non-contact) jersey Monday and did some work behind the special teams.
Cominsky, who was drafted in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2019 draft, played 22 defensive snaps (33%) and seven special teams snaps (26%) against the Titans. He finished with one special teams tackle.
He has played in 23 games, making one start. Cominsky, who played at Division II Charleston, is listed No. 2 on the depth chart behind Jonathan Bullard at defensive tackle.