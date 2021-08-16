Falcons’ John Cominsky in concussion protocol

Falcons defensive tackle John Cominsky is on the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not play against the Dolphins on Saturday coach Arthur Smith said on Monday.
“John will not play this week,” Smith said. “We take that, as does the league, very serious. We will just let him go through the protocol. He will not be participate down in Miami. He will not play in Miami.”
Cominsky was injured Friday against the Titans and did not return in the game. Defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, who left the game with a hand injury, fully participated in practice.
The Falcons are set to hold joint practices with the Dolphins Wednesday and Thursday. They will play the Dolphins in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Cominsky, who was drafted in the fourth round (137th overall) of the 2019 draft, played 22 defensive snaps (33%) and seven special teams snaps (26%) against the Titans. He finished with one special teams tackle.
Cominsky, who played at Division II Charleston, has played in 23 games and made one start. He was listed No. 2 on the depth chart behind Jonathan Bullard at defensive tackle.