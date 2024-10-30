Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Jessie Bates turning in a spectacular season

Coach Raheem Morris is touting safety and a defensive player of the year candidate
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

AP

AP

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) intercepts a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (AP)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons safety Jessie Bates, after another spectacular game, was flattered.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris, playing campaign manager, was touting Bates for NFL defensive player of the year.

Bates finished with five tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and an interception in the key 31-26 win over the Bucs. Bates will have a key role again when the Falcons (5-3) play the Cowboys (3-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I appreciate Rah,” Bates said of his coach on Wednesday. “That’s what he does. He breathes life and expectations (into) guys.”

Bates was ticked off that the Bucs won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. On the second play of the game, Bates punched the ball away from Bucs running back Rachaad White and recovered the fumble.

“(Morris) is giving me that love and it’s making me play free,” Bates said. “It is making me play even harder for him. It just shows that it’s not just about Jessie Bates being the best player. I want to be the best player for this team and be the best leader. All those plays and stuff like that will come.”

It was Bates’ third forced fumble of the season.

“He’s the defensive player of the year, in my opinion,” Morris said. “I’m a little bit (biased) on that one because I watch him play every single day and every single week. (I know) how he studies and how he approaches the game.”

ExploreRead more about the Falcons here

Bates appreciates the praise, but knows where are nine games left and the defense needs to improve. The unit is not in the top half of the league in any of the key categories.

“Anytime you’re doing anything well, it comes with expectations,” Bates said. “People have high praise for you. But the main thing I’ve always said, this thing can go left or right at any time. You’ve always got to be humble, because this game can humble you so fast.”

The Falcons are ranked 19th in points allowed (24.38 per game), 19th in total yards allowed (348.1 per game), 18th in passing yards allowed (215.5), and 21st in rushing yards allowed (132.6). They are 30th in third down conversions (49.04%) and 18th in turnover differential (0).

Bates had a long meeting with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake on Monday.

There’s a lot of stuff that we need to clean up,” Bates said. “First half, I think last game, they were running the ball pretty well. They were pretty good on third down as well. So, just tighten down on some of the stuff that we know that we got to get better at.”

Perhaps, the most pressing concern for the defense is the pass rush, which has just six sacks, last in the NFL.

“We’re not in the those (defensive) line meetings and stuff, but we sure can hear coaches Hux (senior defensive assistant David Huxtable), Jacquies (Smith, outside linebackers coach) and all those guys. There is a sense urgency of wanting to get to the quarterback.”

Bates believes the rush has more effective that most believe.

“I think each week, we continue to improve at that,” Bates said. “I think on a lot of our turnovers this year, it’s been caused because of our rush. So, just because it’s not showing up as a sack, it might be showing as an interception for me or A.J. (Terrell) or whoever it may be.”

Bates’ play has been appreciated by more people than Morris.

“Jessie Bates, I think people now know he’s the best safety in the league,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “It didn’t seem like that was the narrative two or three years ago.”

Sunday’s interception was Bates’ second of the season. He had six last season when he was named to the Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro.

“I mean, I was kind of in a bind,” Bates said the play. “I had to go play the run. He gave the ball off to the running back. So, it may have looked like a bait, or like I was baiting him, but I was fitting the run.

“I was just doing my job. Once I (saw) that he pitched the ball back out. Mike Hughes did a good job of coming off the post. Baker (Mayfield) couldn’t throw the ball all the way out how he wanted to, so he had to put a little bit more air under it and that enabled me to go up and make a play.”

Bates doesn’t really care about awards though.

“No, I don’t really think about individual goals as much,” Bates said. “My main goal is that I want to go play in the playoff game. That’s the goal that everyone in this building has.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Falcons hold on to down Bucs 31-26 in vital NFC South matchup
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake believes the pass rush is evolving
Placeholder Image

TNS

Falcons injury report: LB Troy Andersen is out; S Justin Simmons is doubtful
Placeholder Image

AP

Falcons’ Richie Grant stepped in admirably for Justin Simmons
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Ruke Orhorhoro, Chris Lindstrom and JD Bertand miss practice 52m ago
Falcons’ odds of making playoffs? Higher than you might think 2h ago
Doug Williams named semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

What did the 2024 Atlanta Michelin Guide get wrong, right? AJC dining critics weigh in
911 call: Four Seasons shooting suspect had guns, Nazi paraphernalia in unit2h ago
More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020