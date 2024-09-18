Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Jessie Bates III named NFC defensive player of the week

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) reacts to intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By
48 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — After a show-stopping performance Monday night against the Eagles, Falcons safety Jessie Bates III was named the NFC defensive player of the week for Week 2 by the NFL on Wednesday.

Bates led the Falcons with 12 total tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, two passes defensed and an interception with 19 seconds remaining that sealed the 22-21 victory.

“I’m just super thankful for the award,” Bates said. “It doesn’t happen without my teammates.”

The total of tackles matched the second-highest total of his career. Additionally, Bates’ game-sealing pick was his seventh fourth-quarter interception and 21st overall interception of his career.

Bates has now won the defensive player-of-the-week award three times.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

