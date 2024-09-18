Falcons’ Jessie Bates III named NFC defensive player of the week

FLOWERY BRANCH — After a show-stopping performance Monday night against the Eagles, Falcons safety Jessie Bates III was named the NFC defensive player of the week for Week 2 by the NFL on Wednesday.
Bates led the Falcons with 12 total tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, two passes defensed and an interception with 19 seconds remaining that sealed the 22-21 victory.
“I’m just super thankful for the award,” Bates said. “It doesn’t happen without my teammates.”
The total of tackles matched the second-highest total of his career. Additionally, Bates’ game-sealing pick was his seventh fourth-quarter interception and 21st overall interception of his career.
Bates has now won the defensive player-of-the-week award three times.
