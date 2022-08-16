ajc logo
Falcons’ Jaylinn Hawkins set to return to action

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who suffered a leg injury last week and didn't play in the exhibition game against the Lions, is set to return to full action Tuesday.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who suffered a leg injury last week and didn’t play in the exhibition game against the Lions, is set to return to full action Tuesday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who suffered a leg injury last week and didn’t play against the Lions, is set to return to full action Tuesday.

“I’m feeling good,” Hawkins said. “My leg is feeling a lot better. Fully intend to practice (Tuesday). So just looking forward to getting better with my team with everybody else and do my job.”

ExploreFalcons must cut down to 85 players Tuesday

The Falcons are being cautious with their injured players.

“It’s an injury that you don’t want to happen,” said Hawkins, who is set to take over full time at free safety. “Nothing too crazy, though. Something happened, but it wasn’t (anything) too crazy.”

Dean Marlowe, who had a tackle and pass defensed in 32 snaps (41%), started against the Lions in Hawkins’ spot.

“It looked good out there,” Hawkins said. “It was good to see my guys go out there doing their thing, execute and play some live football. Everyone got their action in, played well and communicated on the back end. Everybody was on point. They came out with a fight. We came out with a fight. We fought harder. We go the dub (win).”

