Falcons must cut down to 85 players Tuesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons, who are set to practice against the Jets on Friday and Saturday and play their second exhibition game Monday, must cut down from 90 to 85 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to league rules.
“You hope nobody becomes complacent,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “That’s what the competition does; you get to a point where you want that kind of competition every year.”
The teams must cut down to 80 players by Aug. 23, and the final cutdown to 53 players must be completed by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.
Teams then can sign 16 players to the practice squad by noon Aug. 31.
