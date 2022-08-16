ajc logo
Falcons must cut down to 85 players Tuesday

Falcons coach Arthur Smith (left) and general manager Terry Fontenot have some roster decisions to make Tuesday.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons, who are set to practice against the Jets on Friday and Saturday and play their second exhibition game Monday, must cut down from 90 to 85 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to league rules.

“You hope nobody becomes complacent,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “That’s what the competition does; you get to a point where you want that kind of competition every year.”

ExploreFalcons hold ‘normal training-camp practice’ at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The teams must cut down to 80 players by Aug. 23, and the final cutdown to 53 players must be completed by 4 p.m. Aug. 30.

Teams then can sign 16 players to the practice squad by noon Aug. 31.

