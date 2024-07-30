Falcons’ James Smith-Williams working with the first-team defense

They discussed what Morris called “role clarity” with Smith-Williams.

“What he has been is a big-time run-down (linebacker who’s) been able to stop the run,” Morris said. “He has the ability to show a little bit of pass rush when he has the opportunity. He’s showing up. He’s been fun to watch grow.”

Smith-Williams was a seventh-round pick (229th) out of N.C. State by Washington in the 2020 NFL draft. He played in 55 games and made 27 starts over the past four seasons in Washington. He signed a one-year contract worth $1.2 million with the Falcons, with $167,500 guaranteed.

“When you watched his tape at DC, you saw this physical edge-setter,” Morris said. “I remember his N.C. State tape. He was this physical edge-setter who gave you great effort. You can (visualize) him playing in certain situations right now.”

Smith-Williams, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, said his free-agency period was stressful.

“I think I’m probably like a plus-size outside linebacker,” Smith-Williams said. “I get some of that tweener stuff at times. I can be on the edge and do my stuff out there. I also can kind of condense down if need be.”

