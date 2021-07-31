ajc logo
Falcons’ Jalen Mayfield has rough day at right tackle

073121 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (top) levels rookie offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield at the line of scrimmage during a play on the third day of training camp practice on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
073121 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (top) levels rookie offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield at the line of scrimmage during a play on the third day of training camp practice on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Falcons rookie offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, who is getting a lot of action at right tackle, is learning on the job.

With Kaleb McGary and Matt Gono on the physically-unable-to-perform list with undisclosed injuries, Mayfield has been getting extra reps in practice during training camp.

He had a rough matchup with outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner on Saturday that ended with him on the ground.

The Falcons will have their first padded practice Tuesday.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (right) levels rookie offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield at the line of scrimmage on the third day of NFL football training camp practice on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (right) levels rookie offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield at the line of scrimmage on the third day of NFL football training camp practice on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

