Falcons invite 5 players to tryouts at minicamp

Atlanta Falcons | 2 hours ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons invited five players who will participate in tryouts for their three-day minicamp, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Defensive lineman Miles Brown (Wofford, 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds), linebacker Sharif Finch (Temple, 6-4, 250), linebacker Jeff Holland (Auburn, 6-2, 249), offensive lineman Wyatt Miller (Central Florida, 6-5, 298), and wide receiver Jaleel Scott (New Mexico State, 6-5, 210) will participate.

The Falcons are trying to improve their depth at linebacker.

Holland played three games with Denver and made six tackles in 2018. He’s since spent time with the Cardinals, Bills, Chargers and Rams.

Finch played with Tennessee in 2018 and 2019 and was with the Jets in 2020. He has played in 26 NFL games and has made three starts. He has 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

