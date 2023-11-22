Falcons’ injury report: Younghoe Koo out of practice with back injury

FLOWERY BRANCH — Kicker Younghoe Koo, who has made three game-winning kicks this season, did not practice because of a back injury Thursday, according to the team’s injury report.

The Falcons released wide receiver Damiere Byrd from the practice squad to make room for a kicker. The team is expected to sign former Central Florida kicker Matthew Wright, who has played in 23 games with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs.

Also, defensive end Calais Campbell received a rest day, while quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring), cornerback Dee Alford (ankle), wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) were limited in practice.

Koo has made 21 of 22 field-goal attempts this season, including all three from 50 yards or more. Wright last kicked in a game Dec. 4 while with the Steelers, who were playing the Falcons.

In the Steelers’ 19-16 win that day, Wright made field goals of 46, 46, 48 and 33 yards.

