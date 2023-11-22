Falcons’ injury report: Younghoe Koo out of practice with back injury

FLOWERY BRANCH — Kicker Younghoe Koo, who has made three game-winning kicks this season, did not practice because of a back injury Thursday, according to the team’s injury report.

The Falcons released wide receiver Damiere Byrd from the practice squad to make room for a kicker. The team is expected to sign former Central Florida kicker Matthew Wright, who has played in 23 games with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs.

Also, defensive end Calais Campbell received a rest day, while quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring), cornerback Dee Alford (ankle), wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) were limited in practice.