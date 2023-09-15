Falcons’ injury report: Troy Andersen out for Packers game

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who went in the NFL’s concussion protocol Tuesday, is making progress but will not face the Packers on Sunday.

“Troy won’t play,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Troy is doing really well, but he’s not going to play. Jeff (Okudah) is questionable. Everybody else practiced.”

Also, Okudah (foot) and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (left thigh) returned to practice Wednesday. Okudah was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Patterson fully participated in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Andersen, who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit Sunday in the 24-10 win over the Panthers. He also had a half of a sack.

Smith wouldn’t go into detail about the concussion protocols.

“They have a really extensive policy with the league and medical,” Smith said. “I just want to rule him out right now.”

Nate Landman likely will replace Andersen in the starting lineup. The Falcons also have Tae Davis and could promote Andre Smith Jr. from the practice squad.

Patterson was limited in practice last week and was declared inactive 90 minutes before the start of the game against the Panthers.

