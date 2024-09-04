Falcons injury report: Tight end Kyle Pitts limited with hamstring injury

Breaking: Casualties reported in shooting at Barrow County school; 1 in custody
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks with tight end Kyle Pitts (8) during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) talks with tight end Kyle Pitts (8) during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
2 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has a hamstring injury and will be limited in practice Wednesday.

Also, linebacker Nate Landman (quadricep) is the only other player who will be listed on the official injury report, which will be released later Wednesday.

“He went out there and practiced the other day and did a really good job,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday. “Just trying to be transparent about all that stuff. We’ve had issues like that around here before.”

Last season, the Falcons were fined $75,000 and former coach Arthur Smith was fined $25,000 for violating the NFL Injury Report Policy before Game 7 against Tampa Bay.

Pitts, who was taken fourth (overall) in the 2021 NFL draft, had a fast start to his career and appeared headed for superstardom. But Years Two and Three were not as productive.

Pitts was humbled by last season as he tried to bounce back from knee surgery and grateful that the franchise picked up his $10.8 million fifth-year option.

Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards with a touchdown with quarterback Matt Ryan throwing to him.

In his second season, he struggled with nagging injuries and poor quarterback play from Marcus Mariota before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in the 10th game. He had surgery to repair medial collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee Nov. 29, 2022, and missed the remainder of the season.

Last season, Pitts, who hadn’t played in a game with quarterback Desmond Ridder, never really came unleashed. He caught 53 passes for 667 and three touchdowns.

“He had hamstring a couple of weeks ago, or whatever it was, it really hasn’t affected him too much,” Morris said. “He’s been out there practicing, doing just about everything. We’re ready to go.”

