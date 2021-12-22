Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe to miss practice

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who suffered a foot injury Sunday against the 49ers, will not practice Wednesday, coach Arthur Smith said.
“Tajae will be day-to-day,” Smith said. “Those things can be tricky. He won’t practice today. We’ll evaluate him, and we’ll just have to see.”
Sharpe has started six of 14 games that he has played in this season. He has caught 25 of 35 targets for 230 yards and no touchdowns, and he’s has picked up 14 first downs on his catches.
He played 33 of the offensive snaps (55%) before he was injured and didn’t return against the 49ers. He had one target in the game.
If Sharpe can’t play Sunday against Detroit, Olamide Zaccheaus is the top candidate to move into the No. 2 spot behind Russell Gage. Also, Christian Blake and rookie Frank Darby are available.
The Falcons have wide receivers Marvin Hall, Austin Trammell and Chris Hansen on the practice squad.
“Just depends on how guys practice,” Smith said. “We have a plan. Those guys have been resilient all year. We have had guys step up and play roles no matter what has come our way. That group, to me, is underappreciated with some of the things that they do. We’ll just see how the week goes. We’ve got a lot of faith in those other guys.”
Also, linebacker Deion Jones and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison will not practice. They have non-COVID-19 related illnesses.
