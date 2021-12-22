Falcons injury report: Tajae Sharpe to miss practice

The Falcons have wide receivers Marvin Hall, Austin Trammell and Chris Hansen on the practice squad.

“Just depends on how guys practice,” Smith said. “We have a plan. Those guys have been resilient all year. We have had guys step up and play roles no matter what has come our way. That group, to me, is underappreciated with some of the things that they do. We’ll just see how the week goes. We’ve got a lot of faith in those other guys.”

Also, linebacker Deion Jones and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison will not practice. They have non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

