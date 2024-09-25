Falcons’ injury report: Ryan Neuzil, Storm Norton ready to start

If McGary is not ready to play this week, Storm Norton will step in for him. Norton finished the game against the Chiefs.

“Kaleb not, we’ll see where we are with that,” Morris said. “Then we signed Elijah Wilkinson to our team. To the 53 (man roster), and we got (center Matthew) Hennessy back on our practice squad.”

Morris was asked if McGary would be limited.

“I’ll see that today, obviously, no (injured reserve),” Morris said. “We’ll get a chance to see where we are at today and what we are doing when we get to our walk-through, get to our practice, things of that nature,” Morris said.

The Falcons are fine with Neuzil and Norton possibly starting against the Saints.

“I’m always excited about guys getting an opportunity to go out there and play,” Morris said. “Neu stepped into the game, did a fine job. When you’re not the starter you have to act like you are the starter. You have to prepare to be ready. I was very pleased with Neuzil going out there and getting done some things that you can get done.”

Neuzil, who started three games last season, wasn’t perfect.

“He’ll have some things he’ll want to correct,” Morris said. “They coaches will have some things they want to correct. We’ll get out there and compete with the highest level with the guys.”

Norton started three games for the McGary last season.

“There is always little corrections with anybody,” Morris said. “Particularly when you’re a new guy going out there getting those reps full-time. Doing it every single time with your guys. There will always be small minor details, particularly when you are talking about the details of the game plan and what you put into that.”

The Falcons plan to get both players ready to start.

“I’m really exited about those guys getting a full week of practice,” Morris said. “Going out there and potentially playing. Having an opportunity to do those things. We’ll see where we are at with Storm. Neuzil will be the guy going out there for us this week.”