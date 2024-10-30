Falcons’ injury report: Ruke Orhorhoro ‘not looking great’

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro suffered a left ankle injury against the Bucs and it does “not look good” for a quick return, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday.
Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle), cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) and safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) are also dealing with injuries.
“Dalman is doing really well, progressing back,” Morris said. “Hamilton made it through the game fairly well. Ruke, we’ll have to see a little bit more. See what’s going on with him today. Not looking great.”
Andersen, who has missed the past four games, returned to practice last week, but did not play in the game.
“Justin Simmons should be back on his normal program,” Morris said. “He’ll be out (at practice) today. We’ll probably be doing some modified stuff with him. Looking (forward) to getting (him) back and potentially being ready to go this week.”
