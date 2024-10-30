Breaking: Whoever wins Georgia, Raffensperger says he will uphold the result
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ injury report: Ruke Orhorhoro ‘not looking great’

Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (shown here during a preseason game) suffered a left ankle injury in the team's 31-26 win over the Bucs. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (shown here during a preseason game) suffered a left ankle injury in the team's 31-26 win over the Bucs. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro suffered a left ankle injury against the Bucs and it does “not look good” for a quick return, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday.

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle), cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) and safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) are also dealing with injuries.

“Dalman is doing really well, progressing back,” Morris said. “Hamilton made it through the game fairly well. Ruke, we’ll have to see a little bit more. See what’s going on with him today. Not looking great.”

Andersen, who has missed the past four games, returned to practice last week, but did not play in the game.

“Justin Simmons should be back on his normal program,” Morris said. “He’ll be out (at practice) today. We’ll probably be doing some modified stuff with him. Looking (forward) to getting (him) back and potentially being ready to go this week.”

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

TNS

Falcons injury report: LB Troy Andersen is out; S Justin Simmons is doubtful
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brandon Dorlus is last Falcons rookie draft pick waiting to see playing time
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ injury report: Linebacker Troy Andersen back to running
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons’ injury report: Offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil returned to practice
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Jason Behnken

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins named NFC offensive player of the week4m ago
Cover 9@9: Falcons’ offensive line depth has been tested
Where to watch, listen, livestream Cowboys at Falcons
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB