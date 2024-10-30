Falcons’ injury report: Ruke Orhorhoro ‘not looking great’

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro suffered a left ankle injury against the Bucs and it does “not look good” for a quick return, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday.

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), center Drew Dalman (ankle), cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (back) and safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) are also dealing with injuries.

“Dalman is doing really well, progressing back,” Morris said. “Hamilton made it through the game fairly well. Ruke, we’ll have to see a little bit more. See what’s going on with him today. Not looking great.”