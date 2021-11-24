ajc logo
Falcons injury report; Patterson, Hawkins back; Ollison not present

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) were back during the open portion of practice on Wednesday.

Both did not play in the last game against the Patriots. Quarterback Matt Ryan who suffered a toe injury was at practice.

“I feel pretty good today,” Ryan said before going to practice.

Running back Qadree Ollison, who was the Falcons’ leading rusher against the Patriots, was not present during the open portion of practice.

Getting Patterson and Hawkins back will provide a boost for the Falcons’ offense and defense. Patterson is the team’s leading rusher (303 yards), second leader in receiving yards (473) and leader in touchdown receptions (five).

Hawkins plays safety and his return would allow free safety Erik Harris to slide down and play in a big nickel package.

