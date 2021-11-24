Falcons injury report; Patterson, Hawkins back; Ollison not present

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) were back during the open portion of practice on Wednesday.
Both did not play in the last game against the Patriots. Quarterback Matt Ryan who suffered a toe injury was at practice.
“I feel pretty good today,” Ryan said before going to practice.
Running back Qadree Ollison, who was the Falcons’ leading rusher against the Patriots, was not present during the open portion of practice.
Getting Patterson and Hawkins back will provide a boost for the Falcons’ offense and defense. Patterson is the team’s leading rusher (303 yards), second leader in receiving yards (473) and leader in touchdown receptions (five).
Hawkins plays safety and his return would allow free safety Erik Harris to slide down and play in a big nickel package.
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
