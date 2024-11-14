Falcons’ injury report: Mike Hughes, Dee Alford did not practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and nickel cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Also, the Falcons released backup center Matt Hennessy, which clears the return to the active roster for Dalman, who’s 21-day activation period was winding down.
Cornerback Clark Phillips III was lining up at cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell in drills during the open portion of practice, and Kevin King was at nickel back.
Also, cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral), outside linebacker James Smith-Williams (tibia), tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion) and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (pectoral) did not practice.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (achilles) was in the group of limited players that also included inside linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee), defensive end Zach Harrison (achilles) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (achilles).
Quarterback Kirk Cousins (right shoulder, right elbow) fully participated in practice along with outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (concussion), wide receiver Drake London (hip), running back Tyler Allgeier (quadricep), center Ryan Neuzil (calf) and center Drew Dalman (ankle).
