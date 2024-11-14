Falcons’ injury report: Mike Hughes, Dee Alford did not practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and nickel cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Also, the Falcons released backup center Matt Hennessy, which clears the return to the active roster for Dalman, who’s 21-day activation period was winding down.

Cornerback Clark Phillips III was lining up at cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell in drills during the open portion of practice, and Kevin King was at nickel back.