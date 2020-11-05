Falcons’ injury report: McGary gets a rest day

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary received a rest day and did not practice on Thursday.
Also, wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot), defensive end Dante Fowler (hamstring) and defensive end Takk McKinley were not present during the open portion of practice.
McGary suffered a right knee injury in the second game against Dallas and did not play the following week against Chicago. Matt Gono, who was lined up with the first team, started for McGary.
McGary, who has been stout for most of the season, had a rough outing against the Panthers as he struggled against Brian Burns.
Over 458 snaps, he has allowed only three sacks over seven games, which projects to 6.4 on the season. That would be a major improvement from the league-leading 13 sacks he allowed last season as a rookie.
Falcons' next four games
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
