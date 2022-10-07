Falcons’ injury report: Kyle Pitts out with hamstring injury

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, according to coach Arthur Smith.
Pitts has started all four games this season, and no injury was announced during the 23-20 victory against the Browns on Sunday. Pitts played 34 of 55 offensive snaps for a season-low 62% against the Browns. He caught one of four targets for 15 yards.
Pitts played 84% of the offensive snaps against New Orleans, 93% against the Rams and 67% against the Seahawks. He has caught 10 of 22 targets (45.5%) for 150 yards and no touchdowns.
