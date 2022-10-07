Falcons’ injury report: Kyle Pitts out with hamstring injury

Pitts has started all four games this season, and no injury was announced during the 23-20 victory against the Browns on Sunday. Pitts played 34 of 55 offensive snaps for a season-low 62% against the Browns. He caught one of four targets for 15 yards.

Pitts played 84% of the offensive snaps against New Orleans, 93% against the Rams and 67% against the Seahawks. He has caught 10 of 22 targets (45.5%) for 150 yards and no touchdowns.