Falcons injury report: Deion Jones, Sheffield set to return

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. The Detroit Lions won 23-22. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (shoulder) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) are set to return to action for the Falcons, according to their official injury report Friday.

“Whenever I get my number called, get a chance to fly around and go, that’s something that I take pride in,” Jones said after practice. “I definitely want to put that brand of ball out there on the field.”

Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle) was declared out.

Also, the Falcons will consider calling up running back Qadree Ollison and activating defensive end Steven Means.

Jones started the first 10 games of the season ranks second on the team with 92 tackles. He also has two sacks, seven tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one forced fumble and three passes defensed.

Sheffield, who started nine of 13 games that he played in last season, has played just 20 special-teams snaps in three games this season.

D. Orlando Ledbetter
