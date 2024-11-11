Falcons’ injury report: Graham, Smith-Williams may miss time

Cornerback Mike Hughes left the game with a neck injury. Morris thought it was a contusion.

“He had an MRI (on Monday),” Morris said. “He’s been cleared. He’s good to go. He’ll be back with us and doing all of the things that he can do for us.”

Graham was injured with 8:05 to play in the second quarter.

“TQ, not so good,” Morris said. “We’ll have the full report out here soon. Not great. Obviously, he had the injury to his pec. We’ll see what that is.”

Smith-Williams went down on the first play of the third quarter with an upper body injury. He returned.

“Not great,” Morris said. “We’ll have some things there we’ll have to talk about, re-evaluate over the course of the next couple of days.”

Practice squad: The Falcons signed cornerback Lamar Jackson to the practice squad on Monday.

Jackson, 26, played at Nebraska. He’s been with the Jets, Panthers, Bears and Browns. He’s 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds. He’s played in 23 NFL games and made six starts.