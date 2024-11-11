Falcons’ injury report: Graham, Smith-Williams may miss time

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons may be down a couple of defensive linemen when they face the Broncos at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver.
Ta’Quon Graham suffered a pectoral injury and outside linebacker James Smith-Williams suffered an upper body injury in the 20-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Linebacker Troy Andersen, who was playing his first game since Sept. 29, reaggravated his left knee injury. “Troy left out of there...he re-aggravated it a little bit on that one play that you guys saw, the 31-yard screen,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “Really, the best play they had in the second half. He was able to play 13 snaps. We’ll get a chance to re-evaluate him (Monday) and (Tuesday).”
Cornerback Mike Hughes left the game with a neck injury. Morris thought it was a contusion.
“He had an MRI (on Monday),” Morris said. “He’s been cleared. He’s good to go. He’ll be back with us and doing all of the things that he can do for us.”
Graham was injured with 8:05 to play in the second quarter.
“TQ, not so good,” Morris said. “We’ll have the full report out here soon. Not great. Obviously, he had the injury to his pec. We’ll see what that is.”
Smith-Williams went down on the first play of the third quarter with an upper body injury. He returned.
“Not great,” Morris said. “We’ll have some things there we’ll have to talk about, re-evaluate over the course of the next couple of days.”
Practice squad: The Falcons signed cornerback Lamar Jackson to the practice squad on Monday.
Jackson, 26, played at Nebraska. He’s been with the Jets, Panthers, Bears and Browns. He’s 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds. He’s played in 23 NFL games and made six starts.
