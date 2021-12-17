Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Falcons’ injury report: Fowler back at practice, questionable for 49ers’ game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)
caption arrowCaption
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as he fumbles the ball during the first half Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler, who suffered a calf injury against the Panthers on Sunday, returned to practice Friday.

He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday. He was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fowler leads the Falcons with 4.5 sacks this season.

Fowler, who signed an incentive-laden contract, can earn an extra $1 million with another half-sack.

After an injury-plagued 2020, Fowler restructured his contract with the Falcons with a heavy dose of incentives. He earns an extra $1 million if he gets to five sacks, $2 million for seven sacks, $3 million if he gets nine sacks and $4 million if he gets to 11.

Free safety Erik Harris, who had surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle Thursday, was declared out of the game.

Falcons official injury report:

Friday, Dec. 17

· Full Participation

o No. 27 S Richie Grant (ankle)

o No. 81 TE Hayden Hurst (illness)

o No. 92 OLB Ade Ogundeji (ankle)

· Limited Participation

o No. 6 OLB Dante Fowler (calf)

· Did Not Participate

o No. 23 S Erik Harris (chest)

Friday, Dec. 17 – Game Report

· Questionable

o No. 6 OLB Dante Fowler (calf)

· Doubtful

o N/A

· Out

o No. 23 S Erik Harris (chest)

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons nudge season-ticket prices higher for 2022
43m ago
Falcons’ Grady Jarrett pleased with growth of the defense
3h ago
Falcons used a combination approach to unlock the rushing attack
7h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top