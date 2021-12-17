Falcons’ injury report: Fowler back at practice, questionable for 49ers’ game

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler, who suffered a calf injury against the Panthers on Sunday, returned to practice Friday.
He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday. He was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Fowler leads the Falcons with 4.5 sacks this season.
Fowler, who signed an incentive-laden contract, can earn an extra $1 million with another half-sack.
After an injury-plagued 2020, Fowler restructured his contract with the Falcons with a heavy dose of incentives. He earns an extra $1 million if he gets to five sacks, $2 million for seven sacks, $3 million if he gets nine sacks and $4 million if he gets to 11.
Free safety Erik Harris, who had surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle Thursday, was declared out of the game.
Falcons official injury report:
Friday, Dec. 17
· Full Participation
o No. 27 S Richie Grant (ankle)
o No. 81 TE Hayden Hurst (illness)
o No. 92 OLB Ade Ogundeji (ankle)
· Limited Participation
o No. 6 OLB Dante Fowler (calf)
· Did Not Participate
o No. 23 S Erik Harris (chest)
Friday, Dec. 17 – Game Report
· Questionable
o No. 6 OLB Dante Fowler (calf)
· Doubtful
o N/A
· Out
o No. 23 S Erik Harris (chest)
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
About the Author