Falcons’ injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall questionable for Sunday

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is seen during pregame of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London (knee) and cornerback Darren Hall (quad) were listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report Friday.

The Falcons are set to open the season against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

London, who was the eighth player taken in the NFL draft this year, and the first wide receiver, was slated to play a big role in the offense this season. However, London was hit on his knee in the exhibition opener against Detroit on Aug. 12.

He returned to practice Monday, missing three weeks of action. He was limited in practice Friday. He has not spoken to the media this week, as he was receiving treatment during media availability.

“He’s progressing,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday. “If we give a helmet to a guy on Sunday, we have a lot of confidence in him.”

London and Hall will need to pass a physical fitness test Saturday.

“If we don’t (play an injured player), there is a reason why,” Smith said. “If we think, ‘Hey, this is a long season’ (and) we don’t think it’s worth it for the player’s health and the team, we won’t do it. I would never put somebody out there who would risk themselves to further injury or that wouldn’t be mentally ready or sharp.”

After being out for three weeks, London’s endurance could be an issue to go along with strength in his knee and leg.

“You try to do as much,” Smith said. “That’s the good thing with the modern technology. There are things that you can do, but nothing replaces (cardio). You try the best that you can to get cardio, whether it’s in the pool with the different kind of treadmills that they have. There is nothing that replaces the actual running.”

If London is able to play, the Falcons may have to monitor his snap count.

“If he’s able to go and we play him, you’ve got Plan A,” Smith said. “You feel good about it or Plan B if he needs to be managed.”

Hall is a backup defensive back who has a nagging quad.

