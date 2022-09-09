Falcons’ injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall questionable for Sunday

London and Hall will need to pass a physical fitness test Saturday.

“If we don’t (play an injured player), there is a reason why,” Smith said. “If we think, ‘Hey, this is a long season’ (and) we don’t think it’s worth it for the player’s health and the team, we won’t do it. I would never put somebody out there who would risk themselves to further injury or that wouldn’t be mentally ready or sharp.”

After being out for three weeks, London’s endurance could be an issue to go along with strength in his knee and leg.

“You try to do as much,” Smith said. “That’s the good thing with the modern technology. There are things that you can do, but nothing replaces (cardio). You try the best that you can to get cardio, whether it’s in the pool with the different kind of treadmills that they have. There is nothing that replaces the actual running.”

If London is able to play, the Falcons may have to monitor his snap count.

“If he’s able to go and we play him, you’ve got Plan A,” Smith said. “You feel good about it or Plan B if he needs to be managed.”

Hall is a backup defensive back who has a nagging quad.

Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) congratulate kicker Younghoe Koo (7) after he kicked the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Falcons won 30-28.

