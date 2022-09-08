ajc logo
Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall limited in practice

Falcons coach Arthur Smith talks with wide receiver Drake London during training camp. London (knee) and cornerback Darren Hall (quad) were listed as limited on the team’s official injury report Thursday. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London (knee) and cornerback Darren Hall (quad) were listed as limited on the team’s official injury report Thursday.

The Falcons are set to play the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their season opener.

London, who was the eighth player taken in the NFL draft this year, and the first wide receiver, was slated to have a big role in the offense this season. However, London was hit on his knee in the exhibition opener against Detroit on Aug. 12.

London returned to practice Monday.

Hall is a backup defensive back who was working at right cornerback and nickel back.

Tight end Parker Hesse returned to practice after missing Wednesday for personal reasons.

