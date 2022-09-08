Falcons injury report: Drake London, Darren Hall limited in practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Drake London (knee) and cornerback Darren Hall (quad) were listed as limited on the team’s official injury report Thursday.
The Falcons are set to play the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their season opener.
London, who was the eighth player taken in the NFL draft this year, and the first wide receiver, was slated to have a big role in the offense this season. However, London was hit on his knee in the exhibition opener against Detroit on Aug. 12.
London returned to practice Monday.
Hall is a backup defensive back who was working at right cornerback and nickel back.
Tight end Parker Hesse returned to practice after missing Wednesday for personal reasons.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@