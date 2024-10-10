Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ injury report: Dee Alford practices

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) celebrates sacking of New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons defensive back Dee Alford, who’s in the concussion protocol, participated fully in practice on Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (hamstring) also fully participated.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee), running back Bijan Robinson (hamstring) and inside linebacker Nate Landman (calf/quad) were limited.

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) did not practice.

It was Landman’s second day back after having his 21-day window to return to the roster activated.

“It’s nice to see him running around a little bit,” defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “Our staff is making sure that we are taking it easy with him. Our performance staff has done an excellent job of getting him back up to speed.”

With Andersen not yet back at practice, Landman, who was third on the team with 110 tackles last season, could give the defense a boost. Rookie inside linebacker JD Bertrand didn’t start against the Bucs, but played 72% of the defensive snaps and finished with five tackles.

“We’ll go back in and watch the tape and hear from our performance staff,” Lake said. “(They will evaluate) how he (Landman) did these last couple of days and then we’ll make a decision on that.”

