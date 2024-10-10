Falcons’ injury report: Dee Alford practices

Inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) did not practice.

It was Landman’s second day back after having his 21-day window to return to the roster activated.

“It’s nice to see him running around a little bit,” defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “Our staff is making sure that we are taking it easy with him. Our performance staff has done an excellent job of getting him back up to speed.”

With Andersen not yet back at practice, Landman, who was third on the team with 110 tackles last season, could give the defense a boost. Rookie inside linebacker JD Bertrand didn’t start against the Bucs, but played 72% of the defensive snaps and finished with five tackles.

“We’ll go back in and watch the tape and hear from our performance staff,” Lake said. “(They will evaluate) how he (Landman) did these last couple of days and then we’ll make a decision on that.”