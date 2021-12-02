ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: Jonathan Bullard remains out

081321 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (center) celebrates sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Logan Woodside with Adetokunbo Ogundeji right and the rest of the defense during the first quarter of a NFL preseason football game on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle injury) and veteran tight end Lee Smith (rest day) did not participate in practice Thursday.

Here’s the Falcons’ full official injury report:

Thursday, Nov. 25

Full Participation

  • No. 20 CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)
  • #No. 45 LB Deion Jones (shoulder)

Limited Participation

  • N/A

Did Not Participate

  • No. 85 TE Lee Smith (not injury related – resting player)
  • No. 99 DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)

