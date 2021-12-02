Falcons’ injury report: Jonathan Bullard remains out

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle injury) and veteran tight end Lee Smith (rest day) did not participate in practice Thursday.
Here’s the Falcons’ full official injury report:
Thursday, Nov. 25
Full Participation
- No. 20 CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring)
- #No. 45 LB Deion Jones (shoulder)
Limited Participation
- N/A
Did Not Participate
- No. 85 TE Lee Smith (not injury related – resting player)
- No. 99 DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle)
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Next four games
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
About the Author