Falcons have started their cutdown to 53

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, left, works with fullbacks Mikey Daniel, center, and Keith Smith during an NFL football training camp practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons have started their process of cutting the roster from 80 players to the 53-man roster Friday.

The Falcons have until 4 p.m. Saturday to make all of their cuts.

Fullback Mikey Daniel, who played at South Dakota State, was cut by the team Friday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Also, running back Craig Reynolds and defensive lineman Hinwa Allieu were waived.

Tight end Khari Lee was released with an injury settlement Thursday.

Daniel was a long shot after the Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a three-year, $5.5 million contract in March. Daniel, 6-foot-0 and 235 pounds, finished his college career with 1,728 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 364 carries. He’ll be a prime candidate to return to the 16-member practice squad.

Here’s a position-by-position look at how the Falcons will cut to 53 players for the start of the season:

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Locks: Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub. Long shots: Kurt Benkert and Kyle Lauletta.

RUNNING BACKS (5/6)

Locks: Todd Gurley, Ito Smith, Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison and Keith Smith. Cut: Mikey Daniel and Craig Reynolds.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6/7)

Locks: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus. On the bubble: Brandon Powell, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland. Long shots: Laquon Treadwell, Devin Gray, Juwan Green, Jalen McCleskey.

TIGHT ENDS (3/4)

Locks: Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham. Long shot: Jared Pinkney. Cut: Khari Lee (injury settlement).

OFFENSIVE LINE (9/10)

Locks: Alex Mack, Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, Matt Hennessey, James Carpenter, Justin McCray. On the bubble: John Wetzel, Sean Harlow and Matt Gono. Long shots: Ka’John Armstrong, Justin Gooseberry, and Evin Ksiezarczyk.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE ENDS (5-6)

Locks: Dante Fowler, Takkarist McKinley, Allen Bailey, Steven Means. On the bubble: Charles Harris and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Long shot: Austin Edwards.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5/6)

Locks: Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky. On the bubble: Deadrin Senat. Long shots: Sailosi Latu. Cut: Hinwa Allieu

LINEBACKERS (5/6)

Locks: Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Mykal Walker and LaRoy Reynolds. On the bubble: Deone Bucannon, Edmond Robinson. Long shot: Ray Wilborn.

CORNERBACKS (5/6)

Locks: A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield and Blidi Wreh-Wilson. On the bubble: Jordan Miller. Long shots: Josh Hawkins, Delrick Abrams, Tyler Hall.

SAFETIES (4/5)

Locks: Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman and Jaylinn Hawkins. Long shots: Chris Cooper, J.J. Wilcox, Jamal Carter.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Locks: K - Younghoe Koo, P - Sterling Hofrichter, LS - Josh Harris.

---

