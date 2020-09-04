Falcons have started their cutdown to 53

The Falcons have started their process of cutting the roster from 80 players to the 53-man roster Friday.
The Falcons have until 4 p.m. Saturday to make all of their cuts.
Fullback Mikey Daniel, who played at South Dakota State, was cut by the team Friday, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Also, running back Craig Reynolds and defensive lineman Hinwa Allieu were waived.
Tight end Khari Lee was released with an injury settlement Thursday.
Daniel was a long shot after the Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a three-year, $5.5 million contract in March. Daniel, 6-foot-0 and 235 pounds, finished his college career with 1,728 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 364 carries. He’ll be a prime candidate to return to the 16-member practice squad.
Here’s a position-by-position look at how the Falcons will cut to 53 players for the start of the season:
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACKS (2)
Locks: Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub. Long shots: Kurt Benkert and Kyle Lauletta.
RUNNING BACKS (5/6)
Locks: Todd Gurley, Ito Smith, Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison and Keith Smith. Cut: Mikey Daniel and Craig Reynolds.
WIDE RECEIVERS (6/7)
Locks: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus. On the bubble: Brandon Powell, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland. Long shots: Laquon Treadwell, Devin Gray, Juwan Green, Jalen McCleskey.
TIGHT ENDS (3/4)
Locks: Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham. Long shot: Jared Pinkney. Cut: Khari Lee (injury settlement).
OFFENSIVE LINE (9/10)
Locks: Alex Mack, Jake Matthews, Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, Matt Hennessey, James Carpenter, Justin McCray. On the bubble: John Wetzel, Sean Harlow and Matt Gono. Long shots: Ka’John Armstrong, Justin Gooseberry, and Evin Ksiezarczyk.
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE ENDS (5-6)
Locks: Dante Fowler, Takkarist McKinley, Allen Bailey, Steven Means. On the bubble: Charles Harris and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner. Long shot: Austin Edwards.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5/6)
Locks: Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky. On the bubble: Deadrin Senat. Long shots: Sailosi Latu. Cut: Hinwa Allieu
LINEBACKERS (5/6)
Locks: Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, Mykal Walker and LaRoy Reynolds. On the bubble: Deone Bucannon, Edmond Robinson. Long shot: Ray Wilborn.
CORNERBACKS (5/6)
Locks: A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield and Blidi Wreh-Wilson. On the bubble: Jordan Miller. Long shots: Josh Hawkins, Delrick Abrams, Tyler Hall.
SAFETIES (4/5)
Locks: Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman and Jaylinn Hawkins. Long shots: Chris Cooper, J.J. Wilcox, Jamal Carter.
SPECIALISTS (3)
Locks: K - Younghoe Koo, P - Sterling Hofrichter, LS - Josh Harris.
