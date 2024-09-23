Falcons have some major offensive issues to fix

The stall coincided with the injuries to right tackle Kaleb McGary (left leg) at the 7:51 mark in the second quarter and center Drew Dalman (left ankle) in the next series. Over the next four series, the Falcons had a punt, interception, kneel down and punt.

The Falcons finally got moving and Younghoe Koo made a 54-yard field goal with 12:52 to play.

The Falcons were inefficient on third downs as they only converted on 2 of 9 (22.2%) for the third game in a row. The third down troubles led to stalls in the red zone and needing to go for it on three fourth-downs, two of which where stuffed.

“They just did a nice job,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “You have to gave S(Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) credit for what he’s able to do. Trying to force the issue, trying to make you pass the ball. Not a lot of leaky runs. Didn’t let Bijan (Robinson) out, he couldn’t get going.”

Robinson was held to a season-low 31 yards rushing on 16 carries and a touchdown. He caught two passes for 21 yards.

Until the Falcons get their third down issues fixed, the offense will continue to sputter.

“Just small detailed things,” tight end Kyle Pitts said. “Things we’ll go back to the film and look at and fix.”

Cousins is aware of the third down issue.

“Yes, I think it’s important that we stay in third-and-manageable,” Cousins said. “I think that we were in better third-and-manageables than we were Week 1. But we’ve got to do all the things you have to do on third downs. ... We haven’t been good enough, got to get better moving forward.”

Robinson, who was stuffed for a loss by linebacker Nick Bolton, on the fourth down-and-1 from the Chiefs’ 13, is focused on the third downs, too.

“We’ve got to get those third downs,” Robinson said. “It starts with first and second down.”

The Falcons are 6 of 27 (22.2%) on third downs this season.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who’s in his first season, will need to find answers.

“It was great to start fast,” Cousins said. “We are really proud of the way our defense held up in the second half and kept getting us the ball back. Giving us opportunities.”

Despite the offensive woes, Cousins believes the Falcons should have won the game a week after putting together a last-minute touchdown drive to beat the Eagles 22-21 on the road.

“There is plenty that I can point to that wasn’t good enough to win this game,” Cousins said. “But I still felt it was right there for us to win and when you don’t do it, it leaves you with a pretty sickening feeling. That’s life in this league.”

The Falcons must get the rushing attack rolling.

In the win over the Eagles, they rushed 28 times for 152 yards (5.4 yards per carry). In the losses, they were held to 82 yards on 22 carries (4.0) against the Steelers and 89 yards on 25 carries (3.3) against the Chiefs.

Now, they may have to improve the run production with Storm Norton and Tyan Neuzil on the line if McGary and Dalman are out of extended periods of time.

Both of the Falcons’ losses were to AFC opponents. They are set to move into NFC South play when their next three games against division foes, the Saints at home on Sunday, the Bucs at home on Thursday, Oct. 3 and at the Panthers on Oct. 13

“We move forward against the NFC South opponents, we have to figure out ways to become a better football team ... play complimentary football,” Cousins said. “I certainly feel like we have the pieces we need to be successful. There is obviously enough to ... win more consistently.”