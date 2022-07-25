Falcons have major concerns heading into training camp

The team signed veterans Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson, drafted former Georgia guard Justin Shaffer and signed two undrafted rookie prospects Tyler Vrabel and Leroy Watson.

The team is also facing rebuilding jobs at receiver and running back. Rookie wide receiver Drake London was selected with the eighth overall pick in draft and will be expected to contribute immediately with Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling.

“He can be very good,” Falcons wide receiver coach T.J. Yates said. “Mainly because of his versatility. He can go inside and he can go outside. He’s got great ball skills. He’s got good size.”

The Falcons also acquired wide receiver Bryan Edwards in a trade with the Raiders.

“He comes from a very similar system,” Yates said. “So, mentally it’s been a quick pick-up for him, which has been good and refreshing. He’s big, he’s strong.”

Cordarrelle Patterson was the team’s leading rusher last season, but they also signed Damien Williams and drafted Tyler Allgeier. Qadree Ollison was retained and they want to see if Caleb Huntley can run the ball.

Huntley was signed as an undrafted player out of Ball State last season and was on the practice squad. Huntley is 5-foot-10 and 229 pounds and had 576 carries for 2,902 yards (5.0 avg.) and 21 touchdowns in 33 games for the Cardinals.

Defensively, the Falcons wanted to improve their coverage and their pass rush.

Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward, who played at Perry and Vanderbilt, and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who played at Norcross High and Georgia, were the key free agent signees. Hayward should stabilize the right cornerback position, while Carter is a good fit for the 3-4 at outside linebacker.

The Falcons want to improve their interior pass rush and get some pressure from Carter, Ade Ogundeji and possibly second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie, who calls himself Dr. Pass Rush.

Carter has 14.5 career sacks.

“It’s good to have the veteran in the group that has been down some of these roads before,” outside linebacker coach Ted Monachino said. “Football is really easy for him.”

Ogundeji played 527 defensive snaps (48%) as a rookie. He had 33 tackles and a sack.

Ebiketie led Penn State with 9.5 sacks last season.

“He’s twitchy and explosive,” Falcons outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said. “He’s got strength and length.”

The linebacker group is seeking to replace Foye Oluokun, who led the league in tackles last season. Deion Jones, who played alongside of Oluokun in the 3-4 last season will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

The Falcons won’t have much time to address their concerns as the 2022 season rapidly approaches. Here are some key dates for the team:

- July 26: First training camp practice

- July 28: First camp practice open to public

- Aug. 12: Exhibition opener at Detroit

- Aug. 18-19: Joint practices vs. Jets in New Jersey

- Aug. 24-25: Joint practices vs. Jaguars in Flowery Branch

- Sept. 11: Season opener vs. Saints at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The Bow Tie Chronicles